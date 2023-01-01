Canal Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,759 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.