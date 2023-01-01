CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 2,110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,724.3 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Rating)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Further Reading

