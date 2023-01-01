CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 2,110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,724.3 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.