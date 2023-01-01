Cardano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $150.71 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $8.45 billion and $150.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.25 or 0.07216686 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00030933 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00065355 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056607 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023840 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007542 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000221 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,285,627,462 coins and its circulating supply is 34,509,612,041 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.