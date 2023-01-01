CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,463,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

