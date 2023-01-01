Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 43,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 6.5 %

CVNA stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 11,800,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,161,614. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $240.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.