CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.43. 3,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

