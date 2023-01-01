CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 1,407,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,931.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCDBF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCDBF opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.