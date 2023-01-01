CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $59.77 million and $5.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036304 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00227175 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07073553 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,854,225.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

