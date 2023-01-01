Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 2,303,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,187.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLNXF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €38.00 ($40.43) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $33.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $57.35.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

