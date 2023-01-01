Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006012 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.08 million and approximately $248,747.58 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,147,929 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

