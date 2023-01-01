Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Centamin Price Performance
CELTF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
Centamin Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centamin (CELTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.