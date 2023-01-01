Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Centamin Price Performance

CELTF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

