CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 85.2% in December

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans.

