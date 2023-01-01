Chainbing (CBG) Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00007813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $651.08 million and $343.28 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

