Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 3.1 %

Charge Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 362,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Charge Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $8.46.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

About Charge Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

