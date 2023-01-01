Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 17.9% in December

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 4,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.05. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

