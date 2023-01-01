Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $5,087,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REFI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,647. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $266.14 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, CEO Anthony Cappell purchased 9,184 shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $145,658.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, CEO Anthony Cappell bought 9,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $145,658.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,420.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,321.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.