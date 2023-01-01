Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

