Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,597 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 3.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $41,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $47,361,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 313,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 259,620 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.2 %

CHD stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

