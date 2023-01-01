Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25,247.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.34. The stock had a trading volume of 699,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.37. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

