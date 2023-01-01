Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Short Interest Down 43.3% in December

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:CIA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,338. Citizens has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harvey J. Waite bought 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,132 shares of company stock worth $170,692 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citizens by 15.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Citizens by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

