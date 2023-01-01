City State Bank Acquires 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $207.07. 1,554,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,948. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

