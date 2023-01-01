City State Bank Has $1.10 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City State Bank lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $238.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,762. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average is $237.96. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

