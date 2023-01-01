City State Bank Has $124,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

City State Bank lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STZ traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.75. The stock had a trading volume of 733,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,817. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

