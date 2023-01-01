City State Bank Has $2.05 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. 4,694,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.