City State Bank Has $580,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

City State Bank grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,424,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

