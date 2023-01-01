City State Bank Purchases 61 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City State Bank grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,397,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Price Performance

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $239.56. 1,521,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $199.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

