City State Bank Sells 175 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City State Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

BA traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.78. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

