City State Bank Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 612,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,644. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

