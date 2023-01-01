Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,237 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 131,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

