Clarius Group LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $351.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.