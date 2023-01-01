Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $263.53 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

