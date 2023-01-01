Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 813.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,085 shares during the period. Denali Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 177.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,428,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

