Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $82.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

