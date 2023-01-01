Clarius Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $239.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $245.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.40.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

