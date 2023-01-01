Clarius Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $45,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $388.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 392.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $658.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

