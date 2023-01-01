Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $56.79.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.