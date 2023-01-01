Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

