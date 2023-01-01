Clarius Group LLC Purchases 18,514 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

VIR stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.07.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at $29,287,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,566,288 shares in the company, valued at $591,131,954.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,208 shares of company stock worth $21,764,049 over the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

