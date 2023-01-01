Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $334.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.58. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $473.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.