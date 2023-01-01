Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $769,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.39.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

