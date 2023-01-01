Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLINR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $500,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLINR remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

