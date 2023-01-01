Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

