Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

MCHI opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $66.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

