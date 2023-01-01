Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

