Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,190 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COWZ opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

