Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,912,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

