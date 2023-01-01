CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,772 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $173.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.74 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

