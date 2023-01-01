CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,772 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
