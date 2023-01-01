CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.22 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

