Cobak Token Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market cap of $29.93 million and $2.78 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,762,497 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

