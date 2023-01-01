Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) VP Jerry Dorost Sells 1,210 Shares

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) VP Jerry Dorost sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $22,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
