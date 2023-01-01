Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) VP Jerry Dorost Sells 1,210 Shares

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) VP Jerry Dorost sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $22,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 511,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,574,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

