CoinLoan One Day Volume Reaches $4,162.40 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $7.61 or 0.00045921 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $38.06 million and $4,162.40 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00461400 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.29 or 0.03000713 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.03 or 0.29525121 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.